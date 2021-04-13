Siouxlanders get a chance to drive Zamboni through crash course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the machine that zooms back and forth across the hockey rink at every Musketeers game; the Zamboni.

Every day fans are now getting the chance to drive the ice shaving and making vehicle.

Spectra Venue Management is offering a crash course in all things Zamboni at the Tyson Events Center.

A full experience package allows adults the chance to take the ice resurfacer for a spin.

“One of those events that we kind of came up with a brainstorm. It was ‘what are some things that people are interested in doing and seeing?’ and it kind of came up as a joke ‘me personally I’ve always wanted to drive the Zamboni and I bet there’s a crowd out there at would be interested in that,” said Enzo Carannate.

Now all the slots for these two days of class have been sold out but they are open to doing more of these classes in the future.