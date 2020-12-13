Siouxlander’s gesture to help others turned into a thriving business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What started out as a gesture to help out friends and neighbors during the holiday season has grown into a full-blown business.

“Christmas is all he thinks about all year and how he can get those lights up to light up the neighborhood, and I think his Christmas tree must go right up after Halloween,” said Chris Kuchta, a customer of Holiday Decorating by Hunter.

Hunter Vedral is in the business of spreading Christmas cheer.

“It just brought them so much joy in this terrible time, and that’s what I like bringing joy to people who might be having a good year and might not be having a good year,” said Vedral.

Holiday Decorating by Hunter started out as a simple gesture to friends and neighbors who needed some extra help outdoors when he was only a middle schooler.

“As I’m getting old, I find it that I should not be getting on ladders, and not up on the roof anymore, so I had ask Hunter to come over and help me, and I think that kicked over his entire business,” said Kuchta.

Fast forward eight years later, and Hunter’s business is booming serving over 70 customers this Christmas season alone.

“I’ve gotten a lot of phone from people who work with people that I have done their Christmas lights, and they’re like, ‘I want you to do our Christmas lights’, so that’s basically how it’s grown word of mouth,” said Vedral.

Hunter says he hopes to keep growing his business heading into 2021.

“I intend to do this the rest of my life as long as I can get up on a roof and a ladder. I hope nothing will stop me from doing this. I love bringing joy to people, and like I said, I love seeing lights for the first time,” said Vedral.