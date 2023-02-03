SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local nonprofit is working on a new project to help Siouxland entrepreneurs.

Dozens of local business owners gathered inside Design West in Downtown Sioux City to hear from representatives of Iowa’s West Coast Initiative (WCI), the organization that helps small business owners in Siouxland. On Friday, they announced they’re working on an innovation center downtown.

The building would include a tech lab with equipment for startup product ideas as well as a shared commercial kitchen for people in the food business.

“It’s going to help drive innovation. We’re going to also have a food court concept to it, so an indoor food dining experience that people can come in and choose from one to five different restaurants at any given time,” said WCI Entrepreneurial Community Navigator, Jesse Hinrichs.

Hinrichs said the backside of the shared kitchen will face Pearl Street Park which will help these business owners during Food Truck Fridays.

They’re still currently fundraising for the innovation center.