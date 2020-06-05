Siouxlanders gather together for ‘Unity in Prayer’ event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the nation comes together to remember George Floyd, the Siouxland community has come together to finds its own way to build unity.

Community members gathered in front of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday afternoon for the ‘Unity in Prayer’ event put on by Unity In The Community, Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the NAACP partnered for the event.

Community members prayed, sang along to music, and offered words of encouragement.

“Everything has a beginning and I would look at this service, this prayer service as the beginning of healing after what we’ve been through,” Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said.

“I’m grateful for our law enforcement working together throughout the years to build relationships because our incidents have been very small because of strong building relationships,” Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.

Monique Scarlett, founder of the Unity in the Community organization, said after weeks’ worth of protests it’s now time to pause for prayer.

She said it’s her hope that moments like this one can help unite the nation as well as the Siouxland community.

“This is in hope that it will bring peace where there is a lot of turmoil, love where there is a lot of hate. So in this prayer [Thursday] we’re hoping to bring a spirit of peace and calm and hope to the nation and the community,” Scarlett added.