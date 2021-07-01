Siouxlanders gather to celebrate retirement of longtime Woodbury County emergency services director

CLIMBING HILLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Emergency Services is saying goodbye to its longtime director.

Gary Brown has worked for the county for the last 41 years, but has been director for 35. He will officially retire next Tuesday.

Friends, family members, and coworkers gathered Thursday to celebrate Brown’s career. Brown said he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Brown said he’s had the best career anyone could ask for and while many things have changed since he started working for the county, he said one thing has always remained the same.

“This is a very giving community, a very compassionate community. That’s very special to me, and I hope it never changes. I hope this community continues to be that way for generations to come,” Brown said.

Brown said he and his wife plan to staying in Sioux City and spend more time with their grandchildren.