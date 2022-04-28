SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 71 Iowans died on the job in 2021 and Siouxlanders gathered to remember them on Workers’ Memorial Day.

Union leaders, workers and community members listened as the 71 names were read out loud here in Sioux City.

The 71 deaths was an increase of 12 over a year ago.

Craig Levine is the vice president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation. He said keeping Iowa workers safe starts with the basics.

“We want to make sure that everybody has a harness that needs a harness when they’re up high,” said Levine. “We want to make sure that the ladders are tied off where they need to be. We want to make sure that working in a safe condition with environment and airflow around them.”

Levine said he would like to see more OSHA inspectors in Iowa to help prevent future work-related deaths.