SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s wind ordinance was again center stage at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Last year, supervisors approved a commercial wind farm ordinance that required turbines to be 1,250 feet away from public and private property and Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted more than an hour, continued discussion about changing the ordinance.

Last week, the Board received a petition from Woodbury County residents in favor of moving wind turbines double the original distance with 700 signatures.

On Tuesday, more than 110 additional signatures were turned to the board in favor of that wind ordinance change.

“Our people are passionate, intelligent, and love Woodbury County as it is. We don’t want these 600 foot tall industrial monsters near our residences or on our Loess Hills. Therefore, I’m asking each and every one of you today to support the setbacks of 2,500 feet or greater. No compromises,” said one Woodbury County resident.

“So I think you also need to consider what is happening to our food sources, what is going to happen to our water sources and biologically what is happening to our families,” said another Woodbury County resident.

“They aren’t safe, cost effective, or even a practical source of energy. They will destroy the farming life as we know it and our futures as well,” said another resident.

A majority of folks at the meeting were in favor of the pushback, however, there were opinions in favor of wind turbines and leaving the ordinance as is, but Board Chair, Keith Radig, said the meeting is a good example of why people need to participate in local government.

“What’s interesting is we could have budget meetings and have nobody show up, but when it comes to something like this, there’s overwhelming interest in it. So I would just encourage people to show up for everything that, say the county or the city or local government does because this impacts your life directly,” said Radig.

The Board voted 3-2 to approve the second reading and move to a third and final reading to Tuesday, August 23 when the board will vote to approve or deny the ordinance setback.