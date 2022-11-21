SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanksgiving may be around the corner, but the holiday spirit has already arrived in Siouxland.

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people lined Historic 4th Street Monday night for the annual Holiday Lighted Parade and arrival of Santa Claus.

Nearly 60 entries were part of the event that kicks off the holiday season in Sioux City.

Service groups, non-profit organizations, sports teams, and families were represented on floats with plenty of music as well.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 once again powered the parade this year.

“This is for the community, that’s what it’s for. We work well with the community, we try to promote and donate money to various organizations and hopefully we make a difference,” said Jeff Eichmann of IBEW Local 231

Santa had the privilege of lighting the Downtown Christmas tree before jogging off to other duties downtown.