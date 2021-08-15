Siouxlanders gather for annual barbecue supporting veterans, first responders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What started as a Facebook group has turned into a force for good.

Members of the Facebook group “Drinking and Grilling” held their third annual Great American Heroes’ BBQ at the Sioux City Elks Lodge.

Hundreds of pounds of meat were cooked low and slow, starting on Friday evening for the freewill dinner supporting veterans and first responders.

“Everybody just comes together, and it just feels good to give back to the community that we respect. We have a lot of family members that are first responders and military, and it’s just a way for us to give back doing stuff that we love to do anyway,” said Lucas Harbeck.

Money raised at this event will go to Big Paws Canine Foundation, a non-profit that trains support dogs for veterans.