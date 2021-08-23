Siouxlanders frustrated as I-29 bridge construction drags on

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Whether Siouxlanders use it for their daily commute or when they use the stretch of road once in a while, the I-29 bridge over the Missouri River, leading into South Sioux City, has been under construction for quite some time.

“I mean, it kind of almost feels like the interstate project all over again, like it’s going to go on for who knows how long,” said resident Colby Hill.

A Sioux city engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) who is currently overseeing the project said since the start of construction back in April, him and his team have run into some issues.

“There’s been some times we’ve had issues getting materials that are needed for the bridge,” said Dean Herbst, with the Iowa DOT.

Causing minor delays, but that delay is what has some Siouxlanders frustrated with the renovation.

“If it’s a busier time of day like people are going to work or getting off work it kind of adds a bit of commute to the drive and there’s not really any way to get around it because you would have to go downtown and across the bridge,” Hill said.

“We try to limit how much the ramps are closed, but we do need to get them closed to work on the ramp so,” said Herbst.

He says they do have a few other closures planned for later this month so drivers should prepare for that.

“Try to be patient with us. We are getting things done as fast as we can. We do have a restricted speed, we dropped it down to 55 in that area, so we do ask that the people follow the speed limit, it helps with the safety of everybody,” Herbst said.

The goal for the roughly $5.7 million dollar project is to do basic maintenance on the bridge that will better the infrastructure here in Sioux City long term.

“I feel like in Sioux city there’s only two seasons, winter and construction season, and I feel like they’re kind of fixing the same roads over and over, so hopefully we can get that figured out,” Hill said.

As of now, construction in the area is expected to be done by November but that date could possibly change.