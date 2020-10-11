Siouxlanders flock to pumpkin patches

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – With another gorgeous weekend in Siouxland, families are flocking to fall festivities. The Hoefling’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Marcus was one of the spots that attracted a crowd on Saturday.

The Hoefling farm opened its doors on September 25, and this year, they are celebrating their 24th season. However, there has been a few bumps in their road, like battling a drought and planning to open during a pandemic.

“We come here every year,” said visitor Shelbi Luiz.

Luiz and her family have been coming to the Hoefling Pumpkin Patch for nearly a decade.

“I like this one more because it smaller, and you don’t get lost as easy, and they have cookies that they make, and I like those too,” said Luiz.

The patch offers a place for families to come together and enjoy some quality time with one another.

“We’re doing hayrides. We’re doing ring toss, and we’re having fun,” said visitor Sidney Luiz.

The Hoefling family farm is attributing Siouxland’s mild October temperatures for their success in the high volume of visitors.

“Weather dictates the business, and we have had perfect weather all three weekends, so it has been just wonderful,” said Geralyn Hoefling, owner of Hoefling’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing on the farm. Geralyn and her husband, Allan, have been hard at work on in the fields.

“We had a dry season this year, of course, with the drought and stuff, so we don’t have as many, but we had something of everything, and we’re still doing okay with what we have, so we still have pumpkins that they can pick from the patch, and we have stuff up front,” said Geralyn.

The family has also battled with opening during a pandemic, trying to figure out the best way to keep themselves and their visitors safe.

“You know, of course, we’re washing things once in a while and hand sanitizing, but it’s up to people to keep socially distance and stuff. People can wear a mask if they want and feel comfortable with that, but I think it’s just great for people to get out again,” said Geralyn.

The Hoeflings said these next few weeks will be focusing on preparing the patch for some Halloween events. Those events will take place on October 24 and 31.