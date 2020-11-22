Siouxlanders flock to pick out Christmas trees

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Siouxlanders are already out looking for the perfect Christmas tree.

Some are short, some are tall, and others are still growing.

“We kind of want a plump one that is medium size,” said Finn Peck, a visitor at T & S Tree Farm.

“Something that has to look just right inside the house we prefer right around a 7-foot tree, and something that is really dark green,” said John Hagestron, another visitor at the Tree Farm.

It’s a family tradition for the Hagestron’s. They’ve been coming to the T & S Christmas farm for the past 11 years.

“Everyone kind of picks out their own favorite, and we get together and decide on which of the trees we’re going to cut down, then we each take a turn sawing down the tree,” said Hagestron.

However, there are some changes on the farm this year due to the pandemic.

“We won’t have our cookies and cider which is sad, but a lot of our business takes place outside, so that gives people the freedom with how they choose to deal with the COVID situation. There is 22 acres of Christmas trees so there is plenty of space for people outside,” said T & S Christmas Tree Farm owner Robin Miller

The family tree farm has been in operation for over 30 years. Miller says she’s confident in her variety of trees this season.

The Hagestron family said they are eager to get home and decorate, and they plan to be back next year for this annual tradition.

“Our in-laws come out with us and as a family, we select our trees every year, and it will be something our children will do with their children in the future,” said Hagestron.

The Tree Farm plans to be open up until the week before Christmas. Click here for more information.