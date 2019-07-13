Siouxlanders flock to 39th annual Wayne Chicken Show

WAYNE, Neb (KCAU)–It’s a summer tradition that gets Siouxlanders flocking to Wayne, Nebraska.

Friday kicked off the 39th annual Wayne Chicken Show. This year’s theme is chickens around the world. Organizers say it’s an excellent event that gets people coming back every year.

“I think because it’s so different, you know lots of towns have their festivals based on maybe their heritage or something like that. and I think because it’s so unusual that it has drawn people from all over the world,” says Clara Osten of the Wayne Chicken Show.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s activities at the Wayne Chicken Show:

Saturday, July 13th Events

All Day: Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, Food Vendors located on the North side of Bressler Park, Arts, Crafts, and More Vendors scattered around the park, Clucktible souvenirs and T-shirts sold in the Clucktible Shelter, Inflatable Fun and Games, Petting Zoo featuring local farm animals

7:00 am: 5K Chicken Run at Providence Medical Center.

7:30 – 9:00 am: Kiwanis Omelet Feed, downtown, suggested donation

8:30 am – 1:30 pm: Free Young Eagle plane rides (for ages 8-17 with parent consent) at Wayne Municipal Airport. Weather Permitting. Sponsored by EAA Chapter 291 from Martin Field South Sioux City.

9:00 am: Chicken Crowing Contest – Rent a Chicken or Bring your own. Who will crow the most?

9:00 am – 3 pm: Piecemakers Quilt Show at Masonic Lodge, 10th & Lincoln. Chicken Quilt Raffle Drawing at 3 pm

9:00 am- 5:00 pm: Winside Sons of American Legion Gun Show @ Wayne County Fairgrounds. More information here.

9:30 am: Chicken Show Parade: Clucking from 1st & Main to 10th Street, then past Bressler Park. Prizes awarded.

11:00 -2 pm: Tours of Wayne Jr/Sr High School and Hahn School following parade

Noon: Registration opens for National Cluck-Off and Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest at Registration Table near the stage. Must be pre-registered to partricipate in these events.

Chicken Cookoff @ Southwest Shelter @ Bressler Park.

Free Ice Cream Bars courtesy of Great Dane Trailers, while supplies last

Free Entertainment on the Stage by Ted and Alice Miller

1:00 pm: Biggest, Smallest, Most Unusual Egg Judging Bring your entries to the Live Chicken Area

Chicken Show Contests-All ages welcome to participate. Times are Approximate. Contests will run consecutively, one after another, ending with the Egg Drop at approximately 3:30 pm

Noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm: Planetarium Shows at Carhart Science Building, WSC. Free tickets available at Information Booth. Limited seating.

1:30 pm: Wayne Chicken Show National Cluck-Off: Must be heard across the barnyard, act and sound like a chicken and last 15 seconds. Must Register in advance beginning at noon. 13 and Under, 14 and Over. Total prize money is $400

8 pm- Midnight: Alumni Dance Sons of Satan playing at the City auditorium hosted by Wayne Schools Foundation. Free will donation. See more information here

Sunday, July 14th Events

9 am- 3 pm: Windside Sons of American Legion Gun Show @ Wayne County Fairgrounds.

9:00-1:00 pm: Clucktibles, Available at the Souvenir Table.

Crowing Motors Car Show: All vehicles are welcome at no cost. Prizes will be awarded on spectator vote. Contact Kirk Sommerfeld at (402) 375-4996



1:00- 6 pm: Last Cluck Poker Run: All vehicles welcome. Sign-in from 11:30 am-1:00 pm on 2nd street between Main and Pearl. All vehicles leave together at 1:00 pm. Proceeds benefit local charity. Call Mick Kemp at (402) 369-0610 for more info.



2:00- 7:00 pm: Wayne Young Professionals host Wine Down Social at Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company

