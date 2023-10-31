SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite it being a Tuesday and many Siouxland families have work and school tomorrow, there are still plenty of festivities to celebrate.

Many parents and children still enjoy traditional trick-or-treating. However, there are more and more events that are a little bit different than normally going house to house.

KCAU took a look at the trick-or-treating on Main Street in Elk Point where 15 local businesses participated in the Halloween on the main event.

If you’re looking for a trick-or-treat event, the Leeds community club is offering a trunk or treat on Tuesday evening.

They’re hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Leeds sign, from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say they’ve had 5-hundred or more kids show up in previous years. So they’re hoping for another big turnout.

If you’d prefer to check out some spookier fun, you can head to Briar Cliff University for the return of their “haunted tunnels.”

The tunnels have been going on since October 27th, but they’ll continue through Tuesday night.

The family-friendly hours are from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be no scarers and the lights will be on. There will still be some scary imagery on display, so it’s better for older kids who want to check out a haunted house.

Then from 7 to 9 p.m., things get spooky with lights off and scarers roaming the tunnels.

All proceeds from the event will be split between student organization fundraising. Gifts for BCU’s Christmas party for people with disabilities and Safe Place.