Siouxlanders feel politically burned out as Election Day approaches

Some people say that with COVID-19, protests across the country, and the current economic climate, it's been difficult to focus on the upcoming election.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –We are less an a month away from the general election and you can’t turn on the TV without seeing a political ad, or three.

With the unprecedented numbers of absentee ballots this year, Jeff Van Der Werff, a political professor at Northwestern College, said that debates are less important.

“It’s like, let’s get it over with, I mean, people have already voted, 4 million-plus people have already cast their votes, yeah, their exhausted and some of them are probably just burned out,” said Van Der Werff.

Dr. Van Der Werff says with so much going on in 2020, the election isn’t the priority for some.

“Most people aren’t paying as close of attention as the folks on twitter or the people that are the political pundits or that study this stuff for a living or on in the campaigns they just are not it’s not as central to who they are,” said Van Der Werff.

As we inch closer to Election Day, Siouxlanders we spoke with say they’ve gotten less out of presidential debates.

“It’s kinda hard to watch because both of the main people are not doing so good in my opinion,” said Gabe Ragahbun.

“The first one was bad, I felt bad for America. I think last night’s was a lot more professional, was a lot more presidential even though it was the vice presidential debate, both were more eloquent,” said Grace Pedersen.

However, many younger people say that it’s more important than ever to get out and vote.

“I think the past 10 elections haven’t been as important as this one, so I hope young people go out and vote,” said Grace Pedersen.

“This is a really big election right now due to the COVID and everything and just trying to see which leader can really benefit from how they can turn back and make everything more normal,” said Gabe Ragahbun.

While many Siouxlanders are feeling burnt out, we still have 26 days until the upcoming election and two more presidential debates.

