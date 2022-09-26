SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders got a chance to see and learn about the region’s Native history through dance.

Winnebago’s Many Moccasins Dance Troupe entertained a full house over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The troupe was formed in 2001 to educate audiences about Native culture. KCAU 9 spoke with the troupe about the importance of their lessons.

“We like to often explain more of our perspective through dance, bring that to communities across the country and across the world of our identity because sometimes people think that Native people no longer exist,” said Many Moccasins narrator Lewis St. Cyr.

The members-only event was held with the support of the members.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is celebrating 20 years in Siouxland this year.

Tracy Bennet, the director of the center, told KCAU that it’s become a community destination.

“We end up having about 30,000 a year come through our doors and I would say 60% come from the Siouxland area so we are just thankful to have so many people that love this place like we do,” said Bennett.

Next week, the Interpretive Center will be hosting a program about the Whiterock Conservancy located near Coon Rapids, Iowa.