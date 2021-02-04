Siouxlanders exercising to ‘Delay the Disease’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Some Siouxlanders were exercising at the YMCA Wednesday, but it was much more than that.

Parkinson’s disease can make many feel like they’re dealing with the condition alone, but a program at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA aims to delay the disease while building a sense of community.

Studies have shown that exercise helps those diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It keeps them independent for longer so the group meets twice a week to work out.

The YMCA holds support groups to keep their spirits high which can make all the difference.

“One the most powerful things is they get to be in class, in a program designed specificaly for them. And they’re surrounded by people that may have tremors too or have trouble picking up their feet or have low voice projections, so it puts them in that safe eviorment where they’re with people with the same day to day struggles as them,” Jacque Perez said.

The YMCA holds “Delay the Disease” classes Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.