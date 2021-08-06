Siouxlanders excited to return to Dakota Thurston County Fair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Many attendees at the Dakota Thurston County Fair said how excited they were to see events like these back in action. Some of them saying last year taught them to never take time with family and friends for granted.

“So far today we’ve had our goat show, and the pig show was this morning, right now in the show ring is bucket calves,” said participant Elizabeth Sattler.

Sattler has been attending the Dakota Thurston County Fair since she was little, and each year has something that pulls her back

“I look forward to the Grandstand events more because it’s just a good time for everybody and I just look forward to going to everything at the fair, I love coming up here every year,” said Sattler.

Although the fair suffered several setbacks last year due to COVID-19, organizers were able to get back each event they were forced to drop the year prior. Some family favorites taking place are the tractor pull, a parade, and the little prince and princess contest.

“I feel like there’s so much energy here, everyone is glad we could bring back those events we couldn’t have last year due to COVID-19 and I think everyone is just happy to be back outside, getting back to normal,” said Fair Organizer, Lisa Bousquet.

Vendors are offering sweet treats like kettle corn and funnel cake, while a variety of different farm animals are being shown at different times.

Bousquet said even though they are just two days in, she has already seen a huge attendance.

“Actually, I expect a huge turnout even from the week, people looking at the exhibits and the vendors,” said Bousquet.

Siouxlanders can look at the flowers, vegetables, and art that won in this year’s competitions in the Siouxland Expo Center until August 8.

On Friday, organizers plan to start the day off with free breakfast and coffee thanks to the Chamber topped off with a rodeo and a comedian show.