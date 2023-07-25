NORFOLK, NEB. (KCAU) — Hundreds are finding relief from the summer sun over at AquaVenture in Norfolk.

Like many communities, Norfolk has made large investments towards providing pools for its citizens for more than just cooling off, including family time, swimming lessons, and a place for community events.

“It’s also a good way to build community,” said AquaVenture Head Lifeguard Elly Piper, “You meet people you don’t usually meet, and I know that I still remember my swimming lessons and meeting all the people and learning in a different dynamic.”

While swimming might help you feel cool on hot summer days, it’s also important to remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.