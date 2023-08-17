SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Frugal Siouxlanders were able to rejoice with National Thrift Store Day on Thursday.

Thrift stores serve a vital role in communities being able to reuse gently used items and for folks to get cheap, often trendy, looks of yesteryear.

“Having a thrift store is good for people that might not have a lot of income, we’re kind of a little bit lower priced so it’s good for everybody to come and shop here,” Angela Tranmer with the Gospel Mission said.

Much like the Gospel Mission, many thrift stores support nonprofit efforts around the area.

“You shouldn’t feel ashamed to go into any thrift store, you can find a lot of really cool things,” said Angela Tranmer with the Gospel Mission, “I know I’ve found a lot of really cool records like from Elvis and Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. They’re a treasure in here.”