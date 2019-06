LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – While it’s not officially summer yet, Siouxlanders enjoyed a summer tradition at Le Mars’s ice cream days.

Thursday night was the ice cream social, where visitors had ice cream while listening to the Le Mars band the notables. It was just one of the events, but a couple of Siouxlanders thought it was all worth it.

If you missed out on the ice cream social, there will be ice cream treats all weekend in Le Mars for the Ice Cream Days celebration.