SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– An aroma of Greek food filled the air in downtown Sioux City Saturday as folks enjoyed the last Gyrofest of the year.

People were given the opportunity to sample a bit of Greek cuisine at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox, from spanakopita, baklava, a gyro and something new to the menu meatballs and rice.

Leah Bariatakis-Pike with Gyrofest told KCAU 9 that all money raised goes towards improving the church.

“Our church is 105 years old. There are a lot things that need fixed. Our fundraisers for the next few years is to replace our roof,” Bariatakis-Pike said. “We only have about 65 families here, so being able to do that just on our stewardship is not enough. That’s why we have to put on events like this.”

The Gyrofest continued Sunday, and another will take place next spring.