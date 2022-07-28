LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — From a celebration to a county fair, people were in Le Mars for the Plymouth County Fair.

Many people were walking the fairgrounds while experiencing different foods and entertainment, including game booths and farm animals.

One county fair board member said that the groups of people that they see attending the fair changes as the fair goes on.

“When we start the fair off on Wednesday and then on Thursday you kind of see the people that you see every single year,” said Candice Nash. “Every year you see them come to the fair, then about Thursday night into Friday and on the weekend you get people that you haven’t seen before. People say ‘I have never been to this fair. It’s so awesome.’ So we just invite everybody to come to the fair.”

If you’re interested in attending the Plymouth County Fair, the festivities continue into the weekend ending on July 31. Click here for the Plymouth County Fair schedule.