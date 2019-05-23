Siouxlanders enjoy Beer Yoga

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders got to enjoy a beer while practicing their downward-dog positions at Beer Yoga Wednesday night.

This is the first time Sioux City Parks and Recreation hosted beer yoga, but it won’t be the last. This activity will be available every Wednesday throughout the summer. During an hour-long session, Siouxlanders will engage in beginner-friendly yoga positions accompanied by a sip in between positions.

John Byrnes, the recreation coordinator of the Sioux City Parks and Recreation, said they wanted to bring something fun and relaxing to the community.

“Growing a sense of community, getting more active and fit and of course just the social action of having a beer after class makes it a perfect event for us and for the setting here at cone park,” said Byrnes.

There is a $10 dollar fee that covers your wine or beer and the yoga session. All ages are welcome but you must be at least 21 years of age or older to drink. If you don’t drink, you’re welcome to water or soda of your choice.