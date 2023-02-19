SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the warmer weather on Saturday, Siouxlanders got the chance to go outside and meet some interesting creatures.

It wasn’t lions and tigers and bears, but an armadillo, an alligator, and a tegu lizard.

That was just a shortlist of the special guests the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosted as part of its Wildlife Encounters Program Saturday.

The nonprofit organization from Omaha presented a fun and interactive program showcasing animals from all around the world.

Woodbury County Conservation organizers said the experience was inspiring.

“It’s so exciting to see those smiles and ‘Ooo’s and ‘Ahh’s and it’s just a great way to get kids and people of all ages to connect with animals and the outdoors,” said Theresa Kund of the Woodbury County conservation.

Other animals that made the trip to Sioux City included a baby kangaroo and a macaw.