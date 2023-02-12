SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A sold-out crowd gathered for the 8th annual Steins and Vines event at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday. Siouxlanders were able to enjoy wine, food, and more.

Locally-made beer, wine, and energy drinks were the star of the snow but event coordinators say the event is about more than just enjoying beverages. Among the events attractions were live music and games.

“It’s amazing, this is our favorite event that Powell Broadcasting puts on but it’s actually more than just the day drinking that goes on,” said Ciarra Prather with Powell Broadcasting, “It’s the partnerships that we go along with, The Knights of Columbus are here putting on games that all of the proceeds that go back to Special Olympics.”

The tradition has provided more than $50,000 to local nonprofits over the last eight years.