Siouxlanders donate unused electronics for recycling

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders had the opportunity to donate unused electronics at some USDA Service Centers.

The free scrap computer and electronics recycling collection events were sponsored by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The drive-up events happened in Dakota City between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in Walthill between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ted Japp, the Area Director for the Papio-Missouri River National Resources District, highlighted the need for these events that give access to residents in rural areas to donate their unwanted items.

“Up to 97 percent of all the component parts are reused again and recycled and the different plastics, and they just take the interiors out and they reuse them which is a great thing. So it’s better than just throwing it in a landfill or a ditch,” says Japp.

The director also said the annual event collects up to 60,000 lbs. of donatable equipment.