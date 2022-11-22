SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People took their time to donate food for those in need for the holiday on Tuesday.

The Food Bank of Siouxland received generous donations of turkeys from seaboard triumph and pre-made bags of Thanksgiving meals from agricultural students from Morningside College. While the non-profit organization doesn’t make meals, they are thankful to those who donate during the holiday season to help bring some holiday comforts to families in need.

“Being able to provide people items that you would typically see on a Thanksgiving dinner table is one of the best parts of our job knowing that nobody’s going to have extra stress,” said Valerie Petersen of the food bank. “It makes things really special and it’s a nice way to make sure everybody has a good holiday.”

Petersen also says that right now is the busiest time for the food bank now with the holiday season in full swing.