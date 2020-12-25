Siouxlander’s Do Some Last Minute Holiday Shopping

It’s Cristmas Eve and stores are filled with last minute holiday shoppers.

Most people we spoke with were struggling to find gifts because of the recent shipping delays. Others found it hard to make time to shop because of their work schedules.

“With my line of profession, it’s hard to off on normal hours and try to get it in before the end of the season,” said Rick Deen. “As you’d say, hectic, which is pretty normal for today.”

The blizzard on Wednesday also contributed to today’s large crowds.

“I think the weather is still freaking people out so it’s been a little slow, slower than usual this year but we are seeing a few people,” Kristi Pittman said. “It’s been pretty steady today, just at least one person in the store at all times.”

Some stores limited the capacity of allowed shoppers because of the Coronavirus.

USA Today reported that most desired Christmas gifts this year was a Disney Plus subcription. Coming in at number two was a PS5.

One shopper says, despite the packed stores…. he had an easy time finding gifts for his loved ones… .

“Pretty well actually better than in past years,” said Cody Myers. “I went right to everything I needed and I was in and out and done.”

Kristi Pittman, the owner of the boutique ‘A La Mode’ says shes encountered quite a few last minute shoppers today as well.

“We are seeing a lot of gentlemen doing the last minute shopping,” Pittman said. “Last minute santas are on the run today.”

If you are still out looking for gifts, last minute deals are also on display. Store owners say, sometimes hours before Christmas is a good time to score a sale.

