Siouxlanders made a splash this summer, pool attendance numbers show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the summer season comes to a close, Sioux City pools saw an increase in use before they closed their pools earlier this month.

John Byrnes, the recreation supervisor with Sioux City Parks and Recreation, said Riverside, Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools recorded 40,000 people this summer, up from 22,000 the previous year.

Lewis Pool saw a slight decrease in attendance, while Riverside and Leif Erickson had higher use rates.

“Yeah, I think we’re happy to see that the community is embracing and starting to come back and use these public facilities,” Byrnes said.

The pools expect to reopen next year on Memorial weekend.