SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and government officials are working with local organizations to call attention to this issue.

Secretary of State Paul Pate spoke with members of Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault.

Stephanie Henrich is the organization’s executive director. She said more people have reached out to CAASA recently, but the organization still aims to make more Siouxlanders aware of their services.

“When people don’t want to talk about it, we need to be and the more we be in the community, the better and so they’re out there and our numbers are increasing. the more community outreach, the more we can work and collaborate with other agencies, the better because we need to be out here and for them to know who to call,” Henrich said.

Iowa offers a program called “Safe at Home,” which provides a confidential mail forwarding service for victims of sexual assault. Pate said over 1,700 Iowans across more than 70 counties use the service.

“The message here is sadly this kind of violence is not just in urban centers,” Pate said. “It is truly in all of our counties, urban and rural.”

Henrich said the organization has seen a large increase in the number of children who have been sexually assaulted across 19 counties in Iowa.