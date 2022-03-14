LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A discussion on the warning signs of workplace violence brought Siouxlanders to Le Mars Monday.

More than 30 people gathered to learn what to look for when considering workplace violence and human trafficking.

Stephanie Henrich is the executive director for the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault. She said starting these conversations is an important step in making people feel safe.

“Just making awareness to not only the businesses but also if there’s parents in the room, what to look for and also as a community, what can we look for of seeing different things that don’t look right in our community,” Henrich said.

This conference was part of the city’s lunch and learn program. Their next session will be about autism awareness. That’s planned for April 18th.

