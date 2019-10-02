Siouxlanders discuss future flooding prevention

Hundreds of people from all over Iowa drove to Missouri Valley to talk with Congressman Steve King and the Army Corps of Engineers about changing the way flood control is handled after this year's continued flooding.

Hundreds of people from all over Iowa drove to Missouri Valley to talk with Congressman Steve King and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) about changing the way flood control is handled after this year’s continued flooding.

“You can’t expect the Corps to manage the river in two months, it’s something that takes them all year to do it and that has to change. I know in Hornick it probably didn’t affect us the most, but when the bathtub is full the water can’t get away so it did affect us,” said Scott Mitchell.

Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell is one of many people voicing their frustrations over this year’s flooding, hoping to bring change for the future.

“We have to voice our opinion and make that change because you know what we can sit and we can holler at the Corps all we want, but it’s not going to change it. Us in this room, out there, you have to tell your congressman, senators, and your governors that these rules have to change,” Mitchell said.

Many Siouxlanders at the meeting said they’re continually prepared for flooding, an issue that isn’t going away any time soon.

“Each jurisdiction is going to continue to feel the effects of the wet cycle we are currently in and with protection that is possibly inadequate for the river levels we continue to see. Jurisdictions along the Missouri River are continuing to plan locally,” said Rebecca Socknat, the Woodbury County emergency manager.

The Corps said the flooding of 2019 looked very different from the flood of 2011 but had similar impacts in Siouxland. It’s why both sides would like to see change to prevent another historic flood in the near future.

“Identify the rules what we need to get changed in order to get this done and set about adjusting them for the here and now. And I am concerned about this river all the way up to three forks and all the way down to St. Louis,” said Congressman Steve King.

“We’re gonna do some of the things that have been mentioned here. Maybe being more aggressive in the spring if we have an opportunity to clear some space. We are very concerned about being able to manage flooding next year with the fragile levee system below Omaha,” said John Remus with the Corps.



Many locals were worried about the Corps’ timeline to fix all the levees. Right now, that date of completion is set for next summer.