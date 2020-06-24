Siouxlanders disappointed by Woodbury County Fair decision to postpone

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 92-year summer tradition in Woodbury County is being postponed due to COVID-19. Reportedly for the first time ever, the Woodbury County Fair won’t take place.

Woodbury County Fair Board Manager Andrea Fleck shared that over 93,000 people attended the fair last year. The event brings in people throughout the tri-state area for 4-H exhibits, food, and vendors.

“It’s fun to go around with your friends, walk around see the animals, and go on the rides,” said Sadie Russell, a Moville resident.

Call it a check off the Siouxland summer bucket list.

“I go there like a lot, just to hang out with friends, and people from other schools come there so that’s like the only time we hang out with them and have fun,” said Kierstyn Cameron, a Moville resident.

However, this year things will be different in Moville come the first week of August due to COVID-19.

“It sucks because I was really looking forward to it because it’s one of the most fun times of the summer,” said Russell.

The Woodbury County Fair Board announced on Facebook Tuesday that the fair is being postponed until 2021.

“It’s the best way we can keep everyone safe, we factored in liability, cost, participation things like that,” said Fair Board Manager Andrea Fleck.

Fleck noted that many businesses rely on fair revenue.

“They do garner a lot of sales from this, food vendors, craft vendors, and a lot of community businesses,” said Fleck.

People who paid for tickets, camping fees, vendor fees, or sponsorships have the option to receive a refund, roll it over to 2021, or donate the money to the fair. Click here for the link.

“We ask for your name, mailing address, phone number, email address, and we ask what you’re receiving a refund for, ” Fleck said.

As one summer tradition gets wiped off the calendar, others now take center stage.

“I’m really looking forward to going to Yankton to tube and water ski,” said Kylie Thomas.

“There is a summer camp I go to, and I’m excited about that,” said Zoe Meckey.

Fleck tells us the board is still working with Woodbury County Extension in regards to 4-H livestock and static exhibit event and hope to have more information in the next few days.

