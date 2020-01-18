Siouxlanders dealt with blowing snow while clearing driveways and sidewalks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In order to hit the road, folks first needed to clear several inches of snow from driveways and sidewalks.

Siouxlanders grabbed the shovels and fired up their snowblowers to clear off their sidewalks and driveways, as blowing snow caused an ongoing challenge.

KCAU 9 talked to one homeowner Friday who told us keeping warm presented as big of a problem as the snow did.

“The wind was blowing so, you know, your face gets cold and you always have to adjust for the snow blowing back in your face, because I’m not a professional snowblower. I’m excited to get back inside and take a nap before I have to go to work,” said P.J. Graves, Sioux City resident.

For folks clearing driveways, the outdoor temperature on Friday was warmer than on Thursday, but doctors still remind folks to be aware of the signs of frostbite.

“Some of the earlier signs of frostnip or frostbite are increased pain in the fingertips, stiffening of the fingertips or ears, burning and that will progress to skin damage and inability to move. Occasionally, your ears can get frozen solid and you can get significant skin damage that way,” said Dr. Jeff O’tool of st. Luke’s