Siouxlanders deal with the stress surrounding the election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Whether they’ve cast their ballots already or are waiting for Election Day, many voters are over election season.

“Getting to be too much politics in it and I’m just uncomfortable with the way things are going I really don’t think there’s going to be an end and with this COVID thing it just makes everything worse,” voter Gary Kalskett said.

He said the campaign ads and the phone calls have all been too much for him.

Kalskett adds the negativity surrounding this year’s election has drained the excitement for him and because of that, he said he’s waiting until Election Day to cast his vote because he hasn’t made up his mind yet.

“I’m not enjoying it at all anymore. It’s gotten way out of hand so far but I am really waiting till the end, the day after,” Kalskett said.

For one voter, he said he’s trying not to get too overwhelmed with the negativity surrounding this years election.

“I know a lot of people are stressed about it, maybe more so this year because of what’s going on right now in our country as opposed to other years. I’m not really stressed about it. I’m looking forward to getting out there and voting,” voter Neil Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he either changes the channel or scrolls passed certain ads, which is what counselor Jessica Barnes recommends.

“The number one way to cope is to have boundaries around your exposure to everything going on with the election. Setting up limits with how much you’re looking up topics regarding politics and the election setting limits with your social media,” said Barnes, the community-based services administrator of Heartland Counseling Services Inc.

Barnes adds it’s common to feel more irritable or anxious lately because of the election.

“We may think we’re not focusing on the election and we know we’re going to go out and vote, we know who we’re going to vote for, but continuing to hear the negative ads, the ‘this person’s doing this,’ there just can kind of be a negative feel with that and that can weigh on people and it can weigh on your mood,” Barnes said.

