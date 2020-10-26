Siouxlanders deal with Sunday’s snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, the record for total snow fall was 0.7 inches in Sioux City. By 6 a.m. that record was already broken, bringing out the snow plows.

“Keeping the parking lots free and safe of ice so people don’t fall, don’t slide into another car. Just keeping everybody safe so they can make it to work make it to the store or wherever they feel like they need to go when it’s snowing out,” Dustin Mathey said.

Mathey, president of the snow removal service Snow Doctors, said he’s ready to clear the roads.

“At the end of the day you did a good deed. You made it safe for everybody to get around,” Mathey said.

Not everyone is happy about snow in October though.

“It sucks. There’s no two ways about it. We shouldn’t have it this earlier. It’s supposed to be normally 60 degrees on a day like today. When you live in iowa it’s one of those things. I don’t think anyone really enjoys it unless you’re a snow bunny,” said Sioux City resident Skip Jahde.

Some Siouxlanders were up bright and early making the most of the snowfall though. Kids bundled up for the cold temperatures, were out playing.

