SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rainy weather didn’t stop community members from going outside and enjoying the 7th Annual Unity in the Community block party on Saturday.

The event aims to make an impact with the community and to build partnerships between the Siouxland Community and Organizations.

KCAU spoke with the founder and president of the Unity in the Community Monique Scarlett on the Continuing growth that the event has made.

“We started out with about 150, I think, the first year, and now we’re well over a thousand in attendance. So, it’s been great,” said Scarlett, “Sioux City has really embraced unity so– and so we’re glad about that.”

Juneteenth was also celebrated on Saturday which was co-sponsored by the local NAACP chapter of Sioux City. Mayor Bob Scott read a proclamation to make the day a Day of Unity.

Even the Sioux City Police Department joined in on the community celebrations.

“We have an excellent relationship with Unity in the Community for the past several years,” said Sergeant Tom Gill, “We love to do these kind of events such as this. National Night Out, Family Fun Night where we get to get out in the community and meet people, meet some of the neighbors that live in this area.”

