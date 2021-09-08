Siouxlanders cheer on X’s wildcard game at watch party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers weren’t at Lewis and Clark Park Wednesday night, not in person at least.

The ball park held a watch party for the X’s playoff game against Celburne.

Around 50 fans showed up to watch the game on the scoreboad. One fan said going to the watch party was a great alternative to her original plan.

“Well just real excited that I can actually watch it on a screen and not try to listen to it on the radio. I didn’t know if I’d be able to do that even.” says X’s Fan Jill Onyegbule.

In their ninth playoff appearance, the X’s took care of business, taking down the Railroaders 4-0, advancing in the playoffs.

