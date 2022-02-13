SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a year away, the Steins and Vines Beer Festival returned to Sioux City for the seventh time.

Steins and Vines house band, better known as Terry Brooks and Friends, entertained while Siouxlanders packed the Sioux City Convention Center to taste more than 200 varieties of beer, wine, and other drinks.

The event was put on by Powell Broadcasting and director of sales Dave Grosenheider expressed his excitement for the festival’s return.

“You know, I think the people are ready to have some fun and it shows. The demand has been great, our VIP tickets sold out in a matter of hours, and we sold out this morning on our general admission,” said Grosenheider.

Grosenheider said Steins and Vines has raised more than $50,000 for charity coming into the weekend with this year’s recipients being the Ronald McDonald House and the Cosmopolitan Club of Siouxland.