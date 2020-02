SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be over a month into the new year, but for some it has only just begun.

For almost a decade, Siouxlanders have been ringing in the Lunar New Year at the Mary Treglia gym.

This years gathering was celebrated with delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances. Locals said it’s a cherished tradition they hope to keep going for years to come.



“I think its very important for me that my generation have to keep doing that to help the next generation, my children and the little children, keep passing down our heritage,” said Event Coordinator Joanne Keane.

Hundreds gathered for the celebrations.