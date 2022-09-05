SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day became a federal holiday more than 100 years ago, but labor unions and politicians said there’s still more work to be done.

The Western Iowa Labor Federation held their annual Labor Day picnic to bring awareness to Workers’ Rights. Harlan Salvatori is with the Western Iowa Labor Federation. He said a lot of effort behind the scenes from unions has helped improve rights for laborers over the years.

“Especially negotiations. You see what it was, and back then we fought for nickels and dimes and it’s changed quite a bit by now,” said Salvatori.

Craig Levine is the president of Northwest Iowa Building Trades. He said getting this holiday was a challenge just like so many other obstacles workers have faced.

“We worked for this holiday for years,” said Levine. “It’s something that workers rights have always been at jeopardy and everything we have now we’ve had to work for and had to fight for.”

Jackie Smith is the current state senator for District 1. After the picnic was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, she said having everyone back together is more powerful than any virtual celebration could be.

“We want to be able to talk to each other, see each other and check up on how we’re doing and what we’re fighting for at work and how we see the direction of Iowa, where it’s going,” said Smith.

Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear came to Siouxland. She said physical exhaustion is not the only threat to working Iowans.

“Our workers are fighting really hard to make sure that they have adequate health insurance, and adequate benefits, but what we’re seeing time and time again is that insured people are being turned away from getting access to healthcare,” she said.