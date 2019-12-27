Siouxlanders celebrate first day of Kwanzaa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday was the first day of Kwanzaa!

The week-long holiday is a celebration of African-American culture focusing on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the seven principles:

Unity

Self-determination

Collective responsibility

Cooperative economics

Purpose

Creativity

Faith

A candle is lit every night on a kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

On December 31, there is a feast known as the karamu taking place before the holiday wraps up on January 1.