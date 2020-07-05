Siouxlanders celebrate diversity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the great things about our nation is being a mixing pot of cultures.

To celebrate Black History month, the Siouxland Outreach Initiative hosted its first ever Back in Black event Saturday afternoon.

The group’s goal is to unify and educate the community on diversity in Siouxland.

Local activist agencies and around 100 people came to show their support.

“For people to be able to have a place to learn, educate themselves, and also to be able to feel empowered from the information that they learned to become activists in their own ways…that’s appropriate for them,” said Jasmine Preston of the Siouxland Outreach Initiative.

The organization plans to hold more events throughout the summer and hopes to make Back in Black an annual event.

To learn more about the Siouxland Outreach Initiative, click here.