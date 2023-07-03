SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — America turns 247 years old this coming Tuesday and some Siouxlanders celebrated the occasion with singing.

Over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, guests were treated to a short history lesson about the songs that celebrate our nation.

From revolutionary tunes like “Yankee Doodle” to modern classics like “This is Your Land”, everyone went away a little more patriotic and informed about our national musical tributes.

KCAU 9 spoke with the event’s presenter Teresa Orr about the importance of the July Fourth holiday.

“To put their flags out and really go out and enjoy the holiday, that’s what our military fought for and it’s very important,” Orr said.