Siouxlanders can get involved in USPS Operation Santa program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year, thousands of letters get sent to Santa, but 2020 will be the first year that Siouxlanders are invited to adopt letters and respond to them.

For 108 years, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has conducted Operation Santa which has allowed people to answer letters written to Santa Claus by sending kids presents.

But for the first time ever, Siouxlanders can now get involved in the program.

“Christmas can be tough on families with the pandemic going on. This is a great way, especially for those that like to volunteer in their community and now don’t have the opportunity with the coronavirus, it is something they can do to give back to the community,” said Nicole Hill, USPS Communications Specialist.

The program is currently open and people can sign up on the USPS website to give or receive presents.

The United States Postal Service ensures that every child who writes into Operation Santa will remain anonymous.

“You will receive an email after your identity has been verified to your personal email address that you used to sign up. That bar code, when you send the package to the child with a gift, you present that to the clerk. They will scan that which will trigger our systems to locate which child that is,” said Hill.

People KCAU 9 spoke with on Friday said this is a great way to give back during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a really good idea. I like it this year a lot because of the pandemic, and I think it’s just really good that people are giving back to the community,” said Amanda Schwart, local shopper.

The deadline to send in letters to Santa is December 14 but participants are not guaranteed an adoptive family. The deadline for families to adopt a letter is December 19.