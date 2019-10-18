Siouxlanders can donate blood to help fight cancer

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Siouxlanders can give red to go pink.

Lifeserve Blood Center is partnering with the June E. Nylon Cancer Center this month, so the donors can help out two causes.

Officials say the local blood supply is critically low of just a two day supply of more than half of the different blood types.

The blood donations don’t just help out people in-life threatening situations.

“It is the cancer patients. It’s people who are having routine surgeries, premature babies, mothers after delivery. So you have all these ‘regular’ needs for blood, and we like to have a five-day supply, in case of an emergency,” said Claire Deroin, Lifeserve Blood Center.

Those blood transfusions can’t be made in a lab or artificially produced. Cancer patients who need transfusions are counting on local blood donors to supply that lifesaving liquid.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting their website or calling 800-287-4903. They can also walk-in to give blood at the nearest mobile blood drive.

Donors can also receive a special pink hat for their donation this month.