SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Looking for a Christmas tree this holiday season? Why not try your chance for one at the Ho-Chunk Center and help out a local nonprofit at the same time?

Since November 20th, 66 Christmas trees have surrounded the Ho-Chunk Center’s 1st floor for the 30th annual “Festival Of Trees”. Each year the event raises $20,000 to $25,000 for a local nonprofit of their choice by auctioning off Christmas trees. This year’s organization is Support Siouxland Soldiers.

“We don’t necessarily pick the most well-known nonprofits in the area, we sometimes some of the ones that are a little smaller because we want to get the name out to the public so that maybe they can continue to have some support throughout the years,” said Dr. Tom Molstad, the coordinator for the “Festival Of Trees”.

The festival of tree judging will begin November 26th at 2 p.m. and our very own Tim Seaman will be on the judges panel.