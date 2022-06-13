SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While it may have been a scorcher the day of the 2022 Ronald McDonald Golf Classic, Siouxland still made it out to the golf course to serve a great cause.

Dozens of golfers teed off at the Sioux City Country Club on Monday for the 2022 Ronald McDonald Golf Classic.

27 teams had a shotgun start at noon with each of the 12 holes having a mini-game.

The money raised at the event goes toward feeding and housing families with young ones in the local hospitals.

“The humidity, it’s probably not the most fun to be outside but yet that uncomfortableness that we’re feeling is nothing in comparison to the families and what they’re going through. These are families that whose babies were born too early, kids are in the hospital, whoa re sick and may not have answers at that point and they’re going through some tough and scary times,” said Christy Clark.

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of the Annual Golf Classic that helps the non-profit serve families with children in local hospitals.