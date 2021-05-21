Siouxlanders bike their way to work for annual day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A number of Siouxlanders traded their cars for their bikes on Friday.

It’s Bike-to-Work Day, and it’s part of a national effort by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the League of American Bicyclists. The goal is to highlight the health benefits of bicycling, a cleaner environment, and saving money at the gas pump.

One cyclist said it gives her peace of mind and hopes others trade their cars for their bikes more often.

“To actually get out there and work out and take care of yourself. With the COVID scare, everybody knows we need to stay healthy and in order to stay healthy, you’re happier you live a more fuller life,” said Judy Bonertz.

Downtown Partners, Siouxland District Health Department, and the City of Sioux City are among those who participated.